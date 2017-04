PARIS, Sept 15 The United States on Monday ruled out military coordination with Iran in the U.S.-led campaign against Islamic State but held out the possibility of future talks on Iraq.

"We are not and will not coordinate militarily," Jen Psaki, spokeswoman for U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, said in a statement. "There may be another opportunity on the margins in the future to discuss Iraq." (Reporting by Jason Szep; editing by Mark John)