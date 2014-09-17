WASHINGTON, Sept 17 Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani denounced Islamic State's beheading of innocent people,
saying the militant group wants to "kill humanity," NBC News
said in excerpts of an interview released on Wednesday.
"From the viewpoint of the Islamic tenets and culture,
killing an innocent people equals the killing of the whole
humanity," Rouhani told the television network, according to
NBC. "And therefore, the killing and beheading of innocent
people in fact is a matter of shame for them and it's the matter
of concern and sorrow for all the human and all the mankind."
