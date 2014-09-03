(Adds comments by Biden, Kerry, additional Obama quote,
By Balazs Koranyi and David Mardiste
TALLINN, Sept 3 The United States plans to fight
Islamic State until it is no longer a force in the Middle East
and will seek justice for the killing of American journalist
Steven Sotloff, President Barack Obama said on Wednesday.
He added that destroying the militant group will take time
because of the power vacuum in Syria, the abundance of
battle-hardened fighters that grew out of al Qaeda during the
Iraq war, and the need to build coalitions, including with local
Sunni communities.
Islamic State released a video on Tuesday showing the
beheading of the U.S. journalist, the second American hostage to
be killed within weeks, in retaliation for U.S. air strikes in
Iraq.
"The bottom line is this, our objective is clear and that is
to degrade and destroy (Islamic State) so that it's no longer a
threat not just to Iraq but also the region and to the United
States," Obama told a news conference.
"Whatever these murderers think they will achieve with
killing innocent Americans like Steven, they have already
failed," Obama said. "They failed because, like people around
the world, Americans are repulsed by their barbarism. We will
not be intimidated."
U.S and British officials both examined the video, showing
the same British-accented executioner who appeared in an Aug. 19
video of the killing of U.S. journalist James Foley, concluding
it was authentic.
The United States resumed air strikes in Iraq in August for
the first time since the pullout of U.S. troops in 2011, and
Obama said the strikes are already proving effective.
"Those that make the mistake of harming Americans will learn
that we will not forget and that our reach is long and that
justice will be served," said Obama, who authorized the strike
in Pakistan that killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden 10 years
after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
At home, top Obama administration officials punctuated
Obama's warnings to the Islamic State.
"They should know we will follow them to the gates of hell
until they are brought to justice. Because hell is where they
will reside, hell is where they will reside," Vice President Joe
Biden said during an appearance in New Hampshire.
In Washington, Secretary of State John Kerry called
Sotloff's execution a "punch to the gut" and said the United
States has used every military, diplomatic and intelligence tool
it has to free hostages in Syria.
Kerry said Sotloff was "brutally taken from us in an act of
medieval savagery by a coward hiding behind a mask."
"We have taken the fight to this kind of savagery and evil
before and, believe me, we will take it again," he said. "When
terrorists anywhere around the world have murdered our citizens,
the United States held them accountable no matter how long it
took."
Obama is sending Kerry, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and
counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco to the Middle East to work
with regional partners on ways to battle Islamic State.
"This is not going to be a one-week or one-month or
six-month proposition because of what's happened in the vacuum
of Syria," Obama said. "It's going to take time for us to be
able to roll them back."
