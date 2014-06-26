* Clandestine Israeli-Kurdish ties date back decades
* Kurds eye Arab and Iranian neighbours' response
* U.S. wants Iraq's embattled unity preserved
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, June 26 Israel told the United States
on Thursday Kurdish independence in northern Iraq was a
"foregone conclusion" and Israeli experts predicted the Jewish
state would be quick to recognise a Kurdish state, should it
emerge.
Israel has maintained discreet military, intelligence and
business ties with the Kurds since the 1960s, seeing in the
minority ethnic group a buffer against shared Arab adversaries.
The Kurds have seized on recent sectarian chaos in Iraq to
expand their autonomous northern territory to include Kirkuk,
which sits on vast oil deposits that could make the independent
state many dream of economically viable.
Washington wants Iraq's crumbling unity restored. On
Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry visited Iraqi
Kurdish leaders and urged them to seek political integration
with Baghdad.
Kerry discussed the Iraqi crisis with Israeli Foreign
Minister Avigdor Lieberman in Paris on Thursday.
"Iraq is breaking up before our eyes and it would appear
that the creation of an independent Kurdish state is a foregone
conclusion," Lieberman's spokesman quoted him as telling Kerry.
A day earlier, Israeli President Shimon Peres had a similar
message for U.S. President Barack Obama, who hosted the dovish
elder statesman at the White House.
Briefing reporters, Peres said he had told Obama he did not
see unifying Iraq as possible without "massive" foreign military
intervention and that this underscored Kurdish separation from
the Shi'ite Muslim majority and Sunni Arab minority.
"The Kurds have, de facto, created their own state, which is
democratic. One of the signs of a democracy is the granting of
equality to women," Peres said.
He added that neighbouring Turkey appeared to accept the
Kurds' status as it was helping them pump out oil for sale.
A HISTORY OF SILENCE
Israel last Friday took its first delivery of the disputed
crude from Iraqi Kurdistan's new pipeline. The United States
disapproves of such go-it-alone Kurdish exports.
There are some 30 million Kurds on a swathe of land running
through eastern Turkey, northern Syria, northern Iraq and
western Iran. They have hesitated to declare independence in
Iraq, mindful of opposition from neighbouring states with
Kurdish populations.
Israel's Foreign Ministry said there were currently no
formal diplomatic relations with the Kurds. Israeli officials
declined to comment, however, on the more clandestine ties.
"Our silence - in public, at least - is best. Any
unnecessary utterance on our part can only harm them (Kurds),"
senior Israeli defence official Amos Gilad said on Tuesday.
Asked on Israel's Army Radio whether Kurdish independence
was desirable, Gilad noted the strength of the Israeli-Kurdish
partnership in the past and said: "One can look at history and
draw conclusions about the future."
Israeli intelligence veterans say that cooperation took the
form of military training for Kurds in northern Iraq, in return
for their help in smuggling out Jews as well as in spying on
Saddam Hussein's regime in Baghdad and, more recently, on Iran.
Eliezer Tsafrir, a former Mossad station chief in Kurdish
northern Iraq who is now retired from Israeli government
service, said the secrecy around the ties had been maintained at
the request of the Kurds.
"We'd love it to be out in the open, to have an embassy
there, to have normal relations. But we keep it clandestine
because that's what they want," he told Reuters.
Ofra Bengio, an Iraq expert at Tel Aviv University and the
author of two books on the Kurds, said last week's oil delivery
and other commercial ties between Israel and Kurdistan were
"obviously" part of wider statecraft.
"I certainly think that the moment (Kurdish President
Masoud) Barzani declares independence, these ties would be
upgraded into open relations," she said. "It depends on the
Kurds."
The Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq has denied
selling oil to Israel, whether directly or indirectly. The
Israeli government declined to comment on Friday's oil delivery.
