BAGHDAD US Secretary of State John Kerry met Iraq's new Prime Minister Haider Abadi on Wednesday and said he was impressed by the premier's plans to rebuild the Iraqi military and push broad political reforms.

Speaking in front of reporters, Kerry told Abadi he was "encouraged" by the premier's plans for the "reconstituting" of the military and "your commitment to broad reforms that are necessary in Iraq to bring every segment of Iraqi society to the table."

He highlighted Abadi's readiness "to move forward rapidly on the oil agreements necessary for the Kurds, (and) on the representation of Sunnis in government and participation."

(Reporting By Ned Parker; Editing by Toby Chopra)