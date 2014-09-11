JEDDAH, Sept 11 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Thursday Arab states would play a critical role in
a coalition against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria,
but no country in the alliance was talking about sending ground
troops to participate.
Speaking to a news conference after meeting counterparts
from several Arab states and Turkey in the Saudi port city of
Jeddah, Kerry added that he was surprised that Russia had
questioned the legality of proposed attacks on the militants in
Syria in view of events in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Jason Szep, Angus McDowall and Yara Bayoumy,
Writing by William Maclean)