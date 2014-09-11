By Jason Szep
| AMMAN, Sept 11
AMMAN, Sept 11 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry will press Arab leaders on Thursday to support President
Barack Obama's plans for a new military campaign against Islamic
State militants.
In a strong measure of support, Saudi Arabia has agreed to
host training camps for moderate Syrian rebels who are part of
Obama's broad strategy to combat the militants, who have taken
over a third of both Syria and Iraq, U.S. officials said.
The agreement, outlined by Obama's aides on the night of his
speech to the American people laying out his expanded campaign
against the Islamist group, appeared to reflect the depth of
Saudi concern about Islamic State's threat to the region.
Saudi Arabia, the richest Sunni Arab country, this year
outlawed Islamic State as an extremist organisation, but it is
worried that the focus on the group will distract from what it
sees as a bigger regional threat stemming from Shi'ite Iran.
The conservative Islamic kingdom has long pressed the United
States to take a bigger role in aiding moderate Syrian rebel
groups, which it sees as the best hope of tackling both Islamic
State and the regional ambitions of Tehran.
In a prime-time speech to Americans, Obama announced he had
authorized stepped-up U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and for the first
time would extend the aerial assault into Syria, where he also
vowed to beef up support for moderate rebels fighting to
overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Earlier, in Baghdad, Kerry endorsed Iraqi Prime Minister
Haider al-Abadi's plans to mend Baghdad's relations with Sunnis
and Kurds, and said Abadi's new Shi'ite-led government was "the
heart and backbone" of the fight against Islamic State.
Kerry, on a tour of the Middle East to build military,
political and financial support to defeat the militants, said "a
new and inclusive Iraqi government has to be the engine of our
global strategy against ISIL."
Kerry will fly early on Thursday to Jeddah, the summer seat
of the Saudi government, to seek support for a number of
initiatives that Washington hopes will undermine the militants.
The initiatives include efforts to stop the flow of money to
the group by tackling oil smuggling and cracking down on
contributions from private donors, a senior U.S. State
Department official told reporters travelling with Kerry.
In talks with foreign ministers from Sunni Arab nations,
Kerry will also ask Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states for
other help, including overflight rights and using regional
television news outlets - specifically Al Jazeera and Al Arabiya
-- to broadcast anti-extremist messages, said the U.S. official.
"There are these major media groups that have a huge role in
the region, but they need to get at the clerics because the
clerics can get at the mosques in the neighbourhood and they
have to expose ISIL for what it is," the official told reporters
in Washington on the condition of anonymity.
Saudi Arabia's senior clergy have been attacking Islamic
State and al Qaeda in a series of messages over the past month,
denouncing the militant groups as heretical and saying it is
religiously forbidden to support or join them.
MILITARY CAMPAIGN
The State Department official said regional defence
ministers would meet soon to discuss how to carry out the
U.S.-led military campaign against Islamic State fighters, who
have declared war on the West and seek to establish an Islamic
caliphate in the heart of the Arab world.
U.S. officials said a critical component of the plan to
train and equip the Syrian insurgents, who have received only
modest American backing so far and have failed to coalesce into
a potent fighting force, was the Saudis' willingness to allow
use of their territory for the U.S. training effort.
Saudi Arabia has participated already in some efforts to
train Syrian rebels alongside Western partners, but on Jordanian
territory, diplomats in the Gulf have said. They said those
efforts were complicated by the difficulty of vetting individual
rebels to ensure they did not harbour militant sympathies.
Kerry is also expected to discuss the plans for training and
arming moderate rebels so they can confront both Islamic State
and the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad in
Damascus during his meetings in Jeddah.
"We are ready to join a coordinated international
response," UAE ambassador Yousef al Oteiba wrote in the Wall
Street Journal. "But to be effective, the fight must be against
more than ISIS (Islamic State). And it must be waged not only on
the battlefield but also against the entire militant ideological
and financial complex that is the lifeblood of extremism."
He said in the Sept. 9 article that a plan should include
supplementing local forces with assets like air support,
surveillance and special forces. "It is a role the UAE has
consistently taken on before in international counterterrorism
and peacekeeping missions in Afghanistan, Kosovo and Somalia."
