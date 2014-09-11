* Kerry lands in Jeddah to gather anti-Islamic State
alliance
* Saudi seen as pivotal due to influence with Sunni Arabs
* Washington seeking more overflight rights
(Adds quote, Turkey omitted from communique, Lebanon)
By Jason Szep
JEDDAH, Sept 11 The United States signed up Arab
allies on Thursday to a "coordinated military campaign" against
Islamic State fighters, a major step in building regional
support for President Barack Obama's plan to strike both sides
of the Syrian-Iraqi frontier.
After talks in Saudi Arabia's summer capital Jeddah,
Secretary of State John Kerry won backing from 10 Arab countries
- Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and six Gulf states including
rich rivals Saudi Arabia and Qatar - for a coalition to fight
the Sunni militants that have seized swathes of Iraq and Syria.
"Arab nations play a critical role in that coalition, the
leading role really across all lines of effort: military
support, humanitarian aid, our work to stop the flow of illegal
funds," Kerry told a news conference.
Non-Arab Sunni power Turkey also attended the Jeddah talks
but two other major regional players - Shi'ite Iran and Syria
itself - were excluded, a sign of the difficulty of building a
coalition across the Middle East's sectarian battle lines.
The Arab states agreed in a communique to do more to stop
the flow of funds and fighters to Islamic State and help rebuild
communities "brutalised" by the group.
"The participating states agreed to do their share in the
comprehensive fight against ISIL, including ... as appropriate,
joining in the many aspects of a coordinated military campaign
against ISIL," they said, using the acronym for Islamic State in
Iraq and the Levant, a former name for the group.
Kerry met the Arab leaders to drum up support a day after
Obama announced his plans to strike fighters in Iraq and Syria.
U.S. officials said Kerry also sought permission to make
more use of bases in the region and fly more warplanes overhead,
issues that were not mentioned in the communique. Kerry said
none of the countries in the coalition would send ground troops.
In a hopeful sign of outreach across the sectarian divide
that has spread war across the Middle East and fed Islamic
State's militancy, Sunni Saudi Arabia said it might open an
embassy in Shi'ite-ruled Iraq after decades of suspicion.
The Saudis, who support other Sunni armed movements in Syria
but consider Islamic State a terrorist group, have also promised
to help Obama's campaign by providing training camps for
moderate Syrian Sunni fighters.
But Iran, the main Shi'ite power in the Middle East and
supporter of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, said it had
severe reservations over the new U.S.-led coalition, and doubted
it would fight "the root causes of terrorism", which it blames
squarely on Sunni Arab states like Saudi Arabia.
Obama announced his plans in a prime time address on
Wednesday to build an alliance to root out Islamic State in both
Syria and Iraq, plunging the United States into two conflicts in
which nearly every country in the Middle East has a stake.
The region has been galvanised since June when Islamic State
fighters, already in control of much of Syria, swept through
northern Iraq, seizing cities, slaughtering prisoners, and
proclaiming a "caliphate" that would rule over all Muslims.
The White House says the group is a threat to the West as
well, attracting fighters from around the world who could return
to carry out attacks at home.
Islamic State is a Sunni group that embraces a radical
vision of a Middle East ruled along 7th century precepts. Its
fighters are battling a Shi'ite-led government in Iraq and a
Syrian government led by Assad, a follower of an offshoot of
Shi'ite Islam. They are also fighting against more moderate
Sunnis in Syria and against Kurds on both side of the frontier.
An alliance against Islamic State is bound to require
cooperation from countries that consider each other enemies.
Washington itself supports the Shi'ite-led government in Iraq
but opposes Assad in Syria; it is allied to most Sunni Arab
states while hostile to Iran.
A State Department official travelling with Kerry said the
top U.S. diplomat would the ask allies to make room for U.S.
military activity: "We may need enhanced basing and overflights
... there's going to be a meeting soon of defence ministers to
work on these details."
Kerry would also urge regional television news outlets,
particularly Qatari-owned Al Jazeera and Saudi-owned Al Arabiya,
to air anti-extremist messages. Governments in the region would
be urged to press mosques to preach against Islamic State.
"They need to get at the clerics because the clerics can get
at the mosques in the neighbourhood and they have to expose ISIL
for what it is," the official told reporters.
Washington also wants more efforts to stop the flow of money
to the group by tackling oil smuggling and cracking down on
contributions from private donors, the official said.
Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil told Reuters there
was extensive discussion in Jeddah about whether the campaign
should be broadened to include other Islamist groups, not just
Islamic State. This is something that strongly anti-Islamist
Gulf Arab states such as the United Arab Emirates had sought.
Despite attending the talks, Turkey was not mentioned in the
communique, an omission attributed by a senior Turkish official
to sensitivities about 46 Turkish hostages held by the fighters.
Turkey will discuss the needs of the alliance with Kerry on a
visit to Ankara he starts on Friday, the official said.
IRAN'S SEVERE MISGIVINGS
Iran, for its part, blames Gulf Arabs for stoking the Sunni
militancy that led to Islamic State's rise. Foreign ministry
spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham, said on state television of the
U.S.-led alliance that there were "severe misgivings about its
determination to sincerely fight the root causes of terrorism".
The prospect of U.S. armed action in Syria also drew concern
from Russia, which has backed Assad. In Moscow, the Foreign
Ministry said air strikes in Syria would require a U.N. Security
Council mandate or be considered an act of aggression.
Kerry said he was surprised by such a statement in view of
events in Ukraine - a separate international crisis where
Washington says Moscow has sent troops, which Russia denies.
On Wednesday, before Obama's speech announcing the campaign,
Kerry visited Baghdad and endorsed a new power-sharing
government for Iraq, led by a Shi'ite, Haider al-Abadi, but also
including Sunnis and Kurds.
Abadi was named last month to replace Nuri al-Maliki,
blamed at home and abroad for partly provoking Islamic State's
surge by alienating Sunnis from his government. Washington had
long said that forming an inclusive government in Iraq was
necessary before Obama would commit to major military action.
Kerry called Abadi's new Shi'ite-led government "the heart
and backbone" of the fight against Islamic State.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal said the
kingdom might reopen its embassy in Baghdad, closed since Iraq's
invasion of Kuwait in 1990. He added that the building needed to
be renovated. His Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim Jaafari said the
reopening of the embassy "would reflect well on relations".
(Additional reporting by Angus McDowall, Parisa Hafezi and
Orhan Coskun,; Editing by William Maclean and Peter Graff)