* Kerry in Ankara for talks with president, PM
* Turkey absent from communique agreed with Arab allies
* Ankara to play key role against foreign fighters
By Jason Szep
ANKARA, Sept 12 Secretary of State John Kerry
met Turkish leaders on Friday to try to win support for U.S.-led
military action against Islamic State, but Ankara's reluctance
to play a frontline role showed the difficulty of building a
coalition for a regional war.
Kerry has been touring the Middle East to build support for
President Barack Obama's plan, announced on Wednesday, to strike
both sides of the Syrian-Iraqi frontier to defeat Islamic State
Sunni fighters that control swathes of both countries.
Turkey, a NATO member which shares long borders with both
Syria and Iraq, is one of Washington's main allies in the region
but has so far conspicuously avoided committing to the new
military campaign.
U.S. officials downplayed hopes of persuading Ankara to take
a significant role in any military involvement, saying the talks
would focus on issues including Turkey's efforts to stem the
flow of foreign fighters crossing its territory and its role in
providing humanitarian assistance.
The Ankara meetings came a day after Kerry signed up 10 Arab
allies to a "coordinated military campaign" to fight the Sunni
militants. But Turkey, which attended Thursday's talks in Saudi
Arabia, did not join the Arab states in signing up to the final
communique.
A senior Turkish official said Ankara stayed out of the
communique in part due to the sensitivity of efforts to free 46
Turkish hostages captured by Islamic State fighters in Iraq in
June. But pro-government Turkish media ran articles on Friday
expressing broader scepticism over Obama's plans.
U.S. officials emphasised that Turkey could help in other
ways, without pledging to join the nascent military coalition.
"The Turks have played an extraordinary role on humanitarian
aspects of the situation ... and they are going to play and have
been playing a pivotal role in our efforts to crack down on
foreign fighter facilitation and counter terrorist finance," a
senior U.S. State Department official said ahead of the talks.
"We consider our approach to the stability and security of
Syria and Iraq and to the campaign against ISIL to be holistic
and include lines of effort well beyond military action," the
official said, using the acronym for the Islamic State in Iraq
and the Levant, the group's former name.
"NOTORIOUS"
Obama's plan to fight Islamic State simultaneously in Iraq
and Syria thrusts the United States directly into the midst of
two different wars, in which nearly every country in the region
has a stake, alliances have shifted and strategy is dominated by
Islam's 1,300-year-old rift between Sunnis and Shi'ites.
Islamic State is made up of Sunni militants, who are
fighting against a Shi'ite-led government in Iraq and a
government in Syria led by members of a Shi'ite offshoot sect.
It also battles against rival Sunni Islamists and more moderate
Sunni groups in Syria, and Kurds on both sides of the border.
From the early days of the Syrian conflict, Turkey has
backed mainly Sunni rebels fighting against President Bashar
al-Assad. Although it is alarmed by Islamic State's rise, it is
wary about any military action that might weaken Assad's foes.
It is also concerned about strengthening Kurds in Iraq and
Syria. Turkey's own Kurdish militants waged a three-decade
insurgency against the Turkish state and are engaged in a
delicate peace process.
Pro-government newspapers on Friday welcomed Ankara's
reluctance to take a front-line role in the coalition,
questioning whether U.S.-led military action was the answer and
drawing parallels to 2003, when Turkey's parliament rejected a
U.S. request to use Turkish territory to invade Iraq.
"The U.S. administration's air strikes are notorious in
terms of the civilian deaths they cause," wrote Hilal Kaplan, a
columnist in the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper.
"To prevent such a strategy from leaving Sunnis who are
already fed up with the oppressive Shi'ite hegemony in Iraq more
dependant on IS is something that needs to be discussed."
Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil told Reuters some
Arab states in Jeddah had proposed expanding the campaign to
fight other Islamist groups besides Islamic State, a move Turkey
would also probably oppose.
Turkey's support for the rebels fighting Assad, including
groups that some Western allies balked at backing, has laid it
open to accusations it aided radical Islamists and contributed
to Islamic State's rise, a notion Ankara strongly rejects.
Francis Ricciardone, who was until late June the U.S.
ambassador in Turkey, said on Thursday Ankara had supported
groups including the Nusra Front, al Qaeda's Syrian branch.
"We ultimately had no choice but to agree to disagree,"
Ricciardone told a conference call arranged by the Atlantic
Council think-tank on Thursday. "The Turks frankly worked with
groups for a period, including al Nusra, whom we finally
designated as we're not willing to work with."
(Additional reporting by Jonny Hogg, Humeyra Pamuk and Nick
Tattersall; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Peter Graff)