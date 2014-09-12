* Kerry in Ankara for talks with president, PM
By Jason Szep
ANKARA, Sept 12 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry on Friday played down chances of an imminent broad
coalition against Islamic State militants, illustrating the
difficulty Washington faces winning commitment for a military
campaign in the heart of the Middle East.
Kerry met Turkish leaders to try to secure support for
U.S.-led action against Islamic State, but Ankara's reluctance
to play a frontline role highlighted the challenges of building
a willing coalition to wage what will likely be a tough
offensive.
Kerry has been touring the Middle East to build support for
President Barack Obama's plan, announced on Wednesday, to strike
both sides of the Syrian-Iraqi frontier to defeat Islamic State
Sunni fighters, who control swathes of both countries.
On Thursday, Kerry won backing for a "coordinated military
campaign" against Islamic State from 10 Arab countries - Egypt,
Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and six Gulf states including rich rivals
Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
But it remains far from clear what role individual nations
will play and while he confirmed France's commitment to use
military force in Iraq, Kerry declined to say whether France
would join a similar campaign in Syria.
That follows conflicting reports in key ally Britain over
its potential role, with Prime Minister David Cameron on
Thursday saying he has not ruled out military action in Syria
after his foreign secretary said Britain would not take part in
any air strikes there.
"It is entirely premature and frankly inappropriate at this
point in time to start laying out one country by one country
what individual nations are going to do," Kerry, who travels to
Cairo on Saturday, told reporters, adding building a coalition
would take time.
"I'm comfortable that this will be a broad-based coalition
with Arab nations, European nations, the United States, others,"
he said. "At the appropriate time, every role will be laid out
in detail."
Turkey, which has the second largest armed forces in the
NATO military alliance after the United States and hosts a major
U.S. Air Force base at Incirlik in its south, has so far
conspicuously avoided committing to any military campaign.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who did not join the news
conference with Kerry, said in a live interview on Turkish
television hours after their meeting that U.S. action in Iraq
would not be enough on its own to bring political stability.
"It is necessary, but it is not enough to establish order,"
he told the Kanal 24 TV station.
U.S. officials played down hopes of persuading Ankara to
take a significant role in any military involvement, saying
Friday's talks were focused on issues including Turkey's efforts
to stem the flow of foreign fighters crossing its territory and
its role in providing humanitarian assistance.
"The Turks have played an extraordinary role on humanitarian
aspects of the situation ... and they are going to play and have
been playing a pivotal role in our efforts to crack down on
foreign fighter facilitation and counter terrorist finance," a
senior U.S. State Department official said.
"AMBIGUITIES"
Obama's plan to fight Islamic State simultaneously in Iraq
and Syria thrusts the United States directly into the midst of
two different wars, in which nearly every country in the region
has a stake, alliances have shifted and strategy is dominated by
Islam's 1,300-year-old rift between Sunnis and Shi'ites.
Islamic State is made up of Sunni militants, who are
fighting against a Shi'ite-led government in Iraq and a
government in Syria led by members of a Shi'ite offshoot sect.
It also battles against rival Sunni Islamists and more moderate
Sunni groups in Syria, and Kurds on both sides of the border.
From the early days of the Syrian conflict, Turkey has
backed mainly Sunni rebels fighting against President Bashar
al-Assad. Although it is alarmed by Islamic State's rise, it is
wary about any military action that might weaken Assad's foes.
It is also concerned about strengthening Kurds in Iraq and
Syria. Turkey's own Kurdish militants waged a three-decade
insurgency against the Turkish state and are engaged in a
delicate peace process.
Kerry said it would be inappropriate for Shi'ite Iran, which
has described the emerging coalition as "shrouded in serious
ambiguities", to attend an Iraq conference in Paris on Monday to
discuss how to tackle the Islamic State militants.
"Under the circumstances, at this moment in time, it would
not be right for any number of reasons. It would not be
appropriate given the many other issues that are on the table in
Syria and elsewhere," he said.
Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil told Reuters some
Arab states at talks in Jeddah on Thursday had proposed
expanding the campaign to fight other Islamist groups besides
Islamic State, a move Turkey would also probably oppose.
Turkey's support for the rebels fighting Assad, including
groups that some Western allies balked at backing, has laid it
open to accusations it aided radical Islamists and contributed
to Islamic State's rise, a notion Ankara strongly rejects.
Francis Ricciardone, who was until late June the U.S.
ambassador in Turkey, said on Thursday Ankara had supported
groups including the Nusra Front, al Qaeda's Syrian branch, in
the fight against Assad, much to the dismay of Washington.
"We ultimately had no choice but to agree to disagree,"
Ricciardone told a conference call arranged by the Atlantic
Council think-tank on Thursday, in comments which highlighted
the challenges of building a coalition.
"The Turks frankly worked with groups for a period,
including al Nusra, whom we finally designated as we're not
willing to work with," he said.
(Additional reporting by Jonny Hogg in Ankara, and Nick
Tattersall and Daren Butler in Istanbul; Writing by Nick
Tattersall; Editing by Alison Williams)