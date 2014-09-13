(Corrects wording inside first paragraph quotation marks, "not
* Kerry in Ankara for talks with president, PM
* Says coalition building will take time
* Turkey, key NATO ally, reluctant on frontline role
By Jason Szep
ANKARA, Sept 12 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Friday it was "not appropriate" for Iran to join
talks on confronting Islamic State militants, as he appeared to
play down how fast countries can commit to force or other steps
in an emerging coalition.
Kerry met Turkish leaders to try to secure backing for
U.S.-led action against Islamic State militants, but Ankara's
reluctance to play a frontline role highlighted the difficulty
of building a willing coalition for a complex military campaign
in the heart of the Middle East.
As he tours the region to gather support for President
Barack Obama's plan to strike both sides of the Syrian-Iraqi
frontier to defeat Islamic State Sunni fighters, Kerry said
Shi'ite Iran should have no role in talks on how to go about it.
Accusing Iran of being "a state sponsor of terror" and
backing Syria's brutal regime, Kerry said it would be
inappropriate for Iranian officials to join an Iraq conference
in Paris on Monday to discuss how to curb a jihadist movement
that has seized a third of both Iraq and Syria. Tehran has
described the coalition as "shrouded in serious ambiguities".
"Under the circumstances, at this moment in time, it would
not be right for any number of reasons. It would not be
appropriate given the many other issues that are on the table in
Syria and elsewhere," he told a news conference in the Turkish
capital Ankara.
Faced with disparate interests and goals among the region's
often squabbling nations, Kerry said it was too early to say
publicly what individual countries were prepared to do in a
broad front to cut off funds to the militants, encourage local
opposition and provide humanitarian aid.
Kerry won backing on Thursday for a "coordinated military
campaign" against Islamic State from 10 Arab countries - Egypt,
Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and six Gulf states including rich rivals
Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
But it remains far from clear what role individual nations
will play. While he confirmed France's commitment to use
military force in Iraq, he declined to say whether France would
join strikes in Syria.
That follows conflicting reports in key ally Britain over
its potential role, with Prime Minister David Cameron on
Thursday saying he has not ruled out military action in Syria
after his foreign secretary said Britain would not take part in
any airstrikes there.
"It is entirely premature and frankly inappropriate at this
point in time to start laying out one country by one country
what individual nations are going to do," said Kerry, who
travels to Cairo on Saturday, adding that building a coalition
would take time.
"I'm comfortable that this will be a broad-based coalition
with Arab nations, European nations, the United States, others,"
he said. "At the appropriate time, every role will be laid out
in detail."
Turkey, which has the second-largest armed forces in the
NATO military alliance after the United States and hosts a major
U.S. Air Force base at Incirlik in its south, has so far
conspicuously avoided committing to any military campaign.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who did not join the news
conference with Kerry, said in a live interview on Turkish
television hours after their meeting that U.S. action in Iraq
would not be enough on its own to bring political stability.
"It is necessary, but it is not enough to establish order,"
he told the Kanal 24 TV station.
U.S. officials played down hopes of persuading Ankara to
take a significant role in any military involvement, saying
Friday's talks were focused on issues including Turkey's efforts
to stem the flow of foreign fighters crossing its territory and
its role in providing humanitarian assistance.
"The Turks have played an extraordinary role on humanitarian
aspects of the situation ... and they are going to play and have
been playing a pivotal role in our efforts to crack down on
foreign fighter facilitation and counter terrorist finance," a
senior U.S. State Department official said before the talks.
"AMBIGUITIES"
Obama's plan to fight Islamic State simultaneously in Iraq
and Syria thrusts the United States directly into the midst of
two different wars, in which nearly every country in the region
has a stake, alliances have shifted and strategy is dominated by
Islam's 1,300-year-old rift between Sunnis and Shi'ites.
Islamic State is made up of Sunni militants, who are
fighting against a Shi'ite-led government in Iraq and a
government in Syria led by members of a Shi'ite offshoot sect.
It also battles against rival Sunni Islamists and more moderate
Sunni groups in Syria, and Kurds on both sides of the border.
From the early days of the Syrian conflict, Turkey has
backed mainly Sunni rebels fighting against President Bashar
al-Assad. Although it is alarmed by Islamic State's rise, Turkey
is wary about any military action that might weaken Assad's
foes.
It is also concerned about strengthening Kurds in Iraq and
Syria. Turkey's own Kurdish militants waged a three-decade
insurgency against the Turkish state and are engaged in a
delicate peace process.
Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil told Reuters some
Arab states at talks in Jeddah on Thursday had proposed
expanding the campaign to fight other Islamist groups besides
Islamic State, a move Turkey would also probably oppose.
Turkey's support for the rebels fighting Assad, including
groups that some Western allies balked at backing, has laid it
open to accusations it aided radical Islamists and contributed
to Islamic State's rise, a notion Ankara strongly rejects.
Francis Ricciardone, who was until late June the U.S.
ambassador in Turkey, said on Thursday Ankara had supported
groups including the Nusra Front, al Qaeda's Syrian branch, in
the fight against Assad, much to the dismay of Washington.
"We ultimately had no choice but to agree to disagree,"
Ricciardone told a conference call arranged by the Atlantic
Council think-tank on Thursday, in comments highlighting the
challenges of building a coalition.
"The Turks frankly worked with groups for a period,
including al Nusra, whom we finally designated as we're not
willing to work with," he said.
