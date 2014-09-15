PARIS, Sept 15 Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim
al-Jaafari said on Monday he was confident the military
operation to retake Mosul would not take too long given Islamic
State militants were not entrenched in the city.
"Thanks to the operations we are going to conduct, I think
it won't be very difficult to retake Mosul," Jaafari told
reporters after a conference in Paris on the crisis in his
country. "I think it won't be difficult to liberate Mosul in the
medium term."
Islamic State took the Iraqi cities of Mosul and Tikrit in
June and announced an Islamic Caliphate in areas it controls.
The U.S. military has previously expressed skepticism about
the Iraqi government's ability to retake places like Mosul
quickly. A French official after the conference said in all
likelihood Sunnis from the north would be needed to regain
territory in the area.
The Iraqi military's five northern divisions have been
depleted and would be heavily reliant on Shi'ite militias, which
could prompt a backlash against Baghdad.
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur and John Irish; Editing by James
Regan)