WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the United States will lead a broad coalition to wage a relentless campaign to root out Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria "wherever they exist."

"It will not involve American combat troops fighting on foreign soil," Obama said in excerpts of a speech he will make to the country on Wednesday night.

"This counter-terrorism campaign will be waged through a steady, relentless effort to take out ISIL wherever they exist using our air power and our support for partner forces on the ground," Obama said, using an acronym for the militant group.

(Writing by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler)