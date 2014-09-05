NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 5 U.S. President Barack
Obama said on Friday the United States would hunt down Islamic
State militants in Iraq and "take out" their leaders with the
goal of dismantling the organisation as it had done with al
Qaeda and was doing in Somalia.
In some of his toughest comments since Washington began air
strikes last month to halt an Islamists' advance in northern
Iraq, Obama set out a long-term plan to degrade and ultimately
destroy the movement that has captured swathes of Iraq and
Syria.
"We are going to achieve our goal. We are going to degrade
and ultimately defeat ISIL, the same way that we have gone after
al Qaeda," Obama told a news conference after a NATO summit in
Wales.
"You initially push them back, you systematically degrade
their capabilities, you narrow their scope of action, you slowly
shrink the space, the territory that they may control, you take
out their leadership, and over time they are not able to conduct
the same kinds of terrorist attacks as they once could," he
said.
He also confirmed that the United States had killed the
co-founder of Somalia's al-Shabaab Islamist group, Ahmed Godane,
in an air strike this week.
