By Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL, Sept 4 Oil output in Iraq's Kirkuk has
slumped to 30,000 barrels a day since June, 90 percent down on
earlier this year, and a federal pipeline to the Turkish port of
Ceyhan may be out of action for over a year due to sabotage,
Kirkuk's governor said on Thursday.
Islamic State (IS) fighters have seized swathes of territory
in lightning offensives in the arid but oil-rich north of the
country, and have repeatedly attacked oil installations.
In February this year Iraqi oil production hit record highs
of 2.8 million bpd nationwide, with an estimated 300,000 bpd
coming from the northern province of Kirkuk.
"There have been no exports since March and the only
production in Kirkuk has been the 30,000 bpd to a small refinery
and enough gas to get our electrical grid going since June 8,"
Najmaldin Karim, Kirkuk's governor told reporters at an industry
conference in Istanbul.
"I don't think there will be exports from Kirkuk to the
Ceyhan pipeline any time soon. It has been sabotaged
continuously and to get it all back would take at least a year
or more," he added.
The federal pipeline from Kirkuk to Ceyhan has a capacity of
1.6 million bpd but has for years been operating at around a
third of that, and recently even less, a Turkish official said.
Damage to the pipeline is a further blow to the beleaguered
authorities in Baghdad, but will not affect the Kurdistan
Regional Government (KRG), which began exporting oil in May via
its own pipeline, which links to the federal Iraqi pipeline at
Turkey's border, and has not been sabotaged.
Kurdistan's oil production is expected to rise to 400,000
bpd in 2014 from 250,000 bpd, according to Tony Hayward, chief
executive of Anglo-Turkish Genel Energy, the region's
largest producer.
Baghdad has repeatedly expressed its anger at the KRG's
agreement to export oil independently through Turkey and has
launched a series of legal cases to try to halt its sale.
But the Iraqi authorities have been largely powerless to
stop the flow of oil through Ceyhan, which has now exceeded 10
million barrels since May, according to Turkish Energy Minister
Taner Yildiz. Some $188 million had been paid into Turkish
Halkbank by the Kurdish authoritiesYildiz said on
Thursday in the Turkish capital, Ankara.
KURDISH PROTECTION
Iraqi government forces and Kurdish fighters have been
struggling to stem the rapid advance of IS militants, and the
beheading of two U.S. journalists by the group, formerly known
as ISIS, has sparked growing alarm in Western capitals.
The prominent role Kurdish peshmerga fighters have played in
combating IS militants has added a further twist to already
complex power dynamics in the region, with Kirkuk now protected
by an estimated 24,000 peshmerga troops, according to Karim.
"With the peshmerga we feel completely confident, (they)
will be in Kirkuk as long as it is necessary," he said,
dismissing Iraq's regular troops as a "checkpoint army".
Karim also suggested Kirkuk's oil could be channelled
through the KRG pipeline, if both sides agree.
"We Kirkuk citizens, we want the oil production to continue
and we can help to bring the two sides (Baghdad and Arbil)
together," he said.
During recent fighting, IS has repeatedly tried to seize and
hold Baiji Refinery, the largest in Kirkuk.
Damage to the facility, which was producing around 170,000
bpd before it was closed due to the violence, could take more
than a year to repair, according to the Kurdistan Regional
Government's (KRG) Natural Resources Minister Ashti Hawrami, who
was speaking at the same conference.
Around 60 world leaders gathered on Wednesday for the start
of the NATO summit in Wales, where the threat posed to Middle
Eastern security by IS is expected to be discussed.
Speaking on Wednesday, President Barack Obama said the U.S.
would "degrade and destroy" the group. American airstrikes
recommenced in Iraq in August for the first time since the
pullout of U.S. troops in 2011.
