* Abdul-Mehdi is 71-year-old former vice president
* Does not have oil industry background
* Previously served as finance minister, worked as economist
* May be conciliatory figure for Kurds
DUBAI, Sept 9 Iraq's new oil minister is a
veteran politician who will need to deploy all his experience to
resolve disputes over Kurdish oil production and allay foreign
investor fears about Islamist militia control in northern oil
fields.
Adel Abdul-Mehdi, a former finance minister and vice
president who was given the oil portfolio in a new government
approved by parliament on Monday, is seen as welcoming foreign
investment and business in Iraq.
Some Iraqi Kurdish sources say they also view him as a
relatively conciliatory figure who might bring a more positive
atmosphere to tense talks between Baghdad and the Kurdistan
region over rights to oil production.
But he faces a daunting task, taking over when Islamic State
militants are in control of swathes of land and a few oilfields
in northwestern Iraq, while the Kurds are defying Baghdad by
exporting crude directly via the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.
In addition to those grave security and political
challenges, he must also overcome foreign concerns over Iraq's
entrenched bureaucracy and poor infrastructure -- a legacy of
years of sanctions, war and internal conflict.
Any policies which Abdul-Mehdi pushes will have to run a
gauntlet of sectarian tensions as the OPEC member's new leaders
struggle to keep the country united.
"The challenges ahead of the new minister are very big and
very wide," said Samuel Ciszuk, analyst at the Swedish Energy
Agency.
POLITICS
Abdul-Mehdi has heavyweight political credentials which
could help him. A member of a family involved in politics since
the days of the Iraqi monarchy, he was in the Baath party
briefly in the 1960s before Saddam Hussein seized power, then
became a prominent Marxist and ultimately an Islamist.
A Shi'ite, he is a senior leader in the Supreme Iraqi
Islamic Council, one of Iraq's main Shi'ite parties that has
traditionally strong ties with the Kurds.
The Kurdish connection may go some way to defusing the
long-running dispute between Baghdad and the regional Kurdish
capital of Arbil over natural resources and territory.
The Kurds began exporting oil in May via an independent
pipeline. Iraq has asked a U.S. court to seize $100 million
worth of Kurdish crude oil on a tanker near Texas, and has
threatened to sue potential buyers of the cargo.
Abdul-Mehdi "is an old politician who has held many posts.
He is a man of dialogue and trust. I do believe he may be the
best bridge between Baghdad and Arbil," said Mithal Alusi, a
secular lawmaker. "He was the best choice."
A Kurdish source said: "He is a conciliatory figure. He
never had any anti-Kurd rhetoric like other Shi'ite politicians,
and has frequently visited the Kurdish Regional Government. I
think this might be good for the Kurds."
Former deputy prime minister for energy affairs Hussain
al-Shahristani - seen by the Kurds as leading a hostile policy
against independent Kurdish oil development and exports - was
not named for any energy-related post in Iraq's new cabinet.
Some observers see this as a goodwill gesture, showing the
new government of Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi may be willing
to resolve its row with Arbil over oil resources and revenues as
a step towards boosting national output.
"The main challenge now for Iraq's oil sector is to achieve
a common national policy along with the required supporting
legislation to enable the massive investments needed to achieve
the country's production potential," Majid Jafar, chief
executive of the UAE's Crescent Petroleum, told Reuters.
In addition to his domestic political challenge, Abdul-Mehdi
will need to deal with the foreign oil firms which Iraq needs to
exploit its oil reserves.
"The industry definitely wants somebody who understands
contractual negotiations and the technicality of the oil
industry," Ciszuk said.
Abdul-Mehdi does not have an oil industry background, but he
was finance minister in 2004-2005. His website says he has
degrees in political science and political economy from France,
and previously worked as an economist.
SOUTH
Iraq originally set an overall oil production capacity
target of 12 million barrels per day by 2020, rivalling that of
top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, after it signed service contracts
in 2009-2010 to develop its giant southern oilfields.
Oil majors working in Iraq include BP, ExxonMobil
, and Royal Dutch Shell. The southern oilfields
remain under Baghdad's control and untouched by the violence.
But crumbling infrastructure, red tape and a lack of clear
oil legislation have stunted investor interest. Iraq failed to
reach its targets and Baghdad has now reduced the overall
capacity target to 8.5-9 million bpd, after negotiating revised
plateau production rates with oil companies.
All of Iraq's oil exports now come from the south, with
frequent bomb attacks on the northern Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline
halting exports from there since February.
Abdul-Mehdi will lead efforts to raise oil exports beyond
their current level of 2.4 million bpd, and will work with oil
companies on developing Iraq's southern oilfields to boost
output above 3.2 million bpd.
"In terms of what the minister has to deal with, it is
really a continuation of the past and current challenges --
ensuring that the obligations of the government are met in
executing the technical service agreements," said one oil
industry source.
That includes ensuring foreign oil companies are protected
and that decisions on contracts for service work, such as
building new pipelines or drilling wells, are not being held up
by administrative issues, the source added.
