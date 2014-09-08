BAGHDAD The Iraqi parliament began meeting on Monday night with the intention of voting on the government line-up presented by Prime Minister designate Haider al-Abadi.

After the session began, the Kurdish bloc walked in and registered their names in a sign they were likely to approve the government.

The Kurdish political bloc had debated for hours on Monday whether or not to participate in the government as the session began, and no Kurds had initially been present at the meeting aside from President Fuad Masum.

The cabinet lineup had not been announced as Abadi began to present his government platform, which included a call for rebuilding the military, decentralization and administrative reform.

(Reporting by Ned Parker; Editing by Andrew Roche)