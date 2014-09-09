(Repeats story, text unchanged)
* Iran and US support Abadi
* But PM faces disgruntled Sunnis and Kurds
* Abadi aimed to form inclusive cabinet
* PM says Iraq needs to decentralise power
By Raheem Salman, Oliver Holmes and Ned Parker
BAGHDAD, Sept 8 It is no coincidence that Iraq's
new prime minister is more likeable than his predecessor. Haider
al-Abadi was handpicked last month to detoxify a political
system poisoned to the point of collapse under the dour and
mercurial Nuri al-Maliki.
A former engineer widely described as an amiable and witty
pragmatist, Abadi vindicated supporters at home and abroad by
including Sunnis, Kurds and members of his own divided Shi'ite
majority in a unity government approved by parliament on Monday.
Diplomats and politicians from across Iraq's political
spectrum say they believe Abadi is far better suited to bridging
differences than Maliki, who was pushed out of office last month
with a third of his country in the hands of Islamic State.
But behind the scenes, many say it will take more than a
change in personality at the top to save Iraq from collapse.
A senior Kurdish politician listed the tasks, which include
winning Sunnis back from armed revolt, persuading Kurds not to
break away and convincing Abadi's own Shi'ites that he has the
steel to protect them from fighters bent on their annihilation.
"He has to make Maliki happy. He has to make the (Shi'ite
religious leadership) happy. He has to make the Sunnis happy to
turn them against IS. He has to make us very, very happy. He has
to make the Americans happy, he has to make the Iranians happy."
"Can he? I don't think so."
HONEYMOON IS OVER
The new leader takes office with the public good will of
nearly all of Iraq's major political groups, as well as the two
most influential outside powers, Iran and the United States, who
both pulled the plug on Maliki as the army collapsed in the face
of an onslaught by Islamic State militants.
Before Abadi was picked as leader, a former U.S. diplomat
who worked in Baghdad identified him as someone with the right
temperament: less conspiratorial and guarded than Maliki and
less inclined to take disagreement personally.
The diplomat described watching Abadi tell a joke at the
start of a meeting, disarming a tense atmosphere in a way that
would have been impossible for Maliki.
Mowaffak al-Rubaie, a former Iraqi national security advisor
and leading Shi'ite politician, said Abadi was already off to a
good start by ensuring that political groups inside Iraq, as
well as Washington and Tehran, have given him their backing.
But the prime minister, who was sworn in along with most of
his cabinet on Monday, has already hit obstacles, with
politicians using brinkmanship to pressure him, said another
Western diplomat.
"The honeymoon is officially over."
In his own public remarks, Abadi, a religious Shi'ite who
spent two decades in exile in Britain during the rule of Sunni
dictator Saddam Hussein, has emphasised the importance of
reconciliation among Iraq's sects and ethnic groups.
In an interview with Reuters in June when Islamic State had
just begun its lightning advance through northern Iraq, he
stressed a need for the government in Baghdad to woo back Sunnis
who had reluctantly embraced the fighters.
"These alliances between (IS) and others have a strategic
fault line that is starting to crack," he said.
While Maliki is known for emphasising the importance of
consolidating power, Abadi spoke of decentralisation: "There is
a huge central authority that is unnecessary," he told Reuters.
Despite having had two brothers executed under Saddam, he
acknowledged a need to reform a law banning members of the
former dictator's Baath Party from state positions and the
military.
"The law in implementation was far from just."
He called for "wide-ranging amnesties", a key demand of the
Sunni community for the thousands from their sect jailed for
years on blanket terrorism charges, first by the Americans and
then the Iraqi security forces.
"Everyone agrees now we need to do something about this -
short of (freeing) criminals."
Yet despite his conciliatory manner, politicians from rival
groups say Abadi has never veered from the party line of his own
Shi'ite Islamist faction, the Dawa Party, until now firmly led
by Maliki.
In 2010, when there was a dispute over the formation of the
government, Abadi participated in a press conference accusing
Maliki's secular opponents of terrorism.
FIRST CLASS CITIZENSHIP FOR SUNNIS
The most urgent task for the government is tackling the
insurgency by Islamic State. Maliki's opponents, both inside
Iraq and abroad, accused the outgoing leader of making the
problem worse by excluding Sunnis from the political process,
alienating them to the point that they embraced the fighters.
Sheikh Mohammed Saleh al-Bashari, a 52-year old leader of
Sunni anti-government demonstrations Maliki tried to crush last
year, said Abadi must distance himself from his predecessor.
"Abadi should let the Sunnis feel that they are first class
citizens, not like Maliki, who made them feel that they are not
part of this country."
He said Abadi will fail to woo the Sunnis unless he can
disband the Shi'ite militias that Maliki first opposed but in
the past year increasingly relied on to defend Iraqi cities when
the army proved incapable.
"Maliki was stronger than him and he couldn't do it,"
Bashari said, adding that Sunnis would never fight against
Islamic State as long as they see the Sunni Islamist fighters as
protectors against the Shi'ite militias.
"The tribes will never fight any group which defended their
cities, including the Islamic State. Without them, we would be
slaughtered by the militias which the government brought to
Anbar, Salahuddin and Diyala" provinces.
KURDISH DEMANDS
While Maliki's relations with Sunnis proved catastrophic,
his dealings with Iraq's other big minority, the Kurds, were
little better, with officials in the Kurdish region increasingly
discussing the possibility of seeking independence.
The senior Kurdish politician, who asked not to be
identified to allow him to speak freely about Abadi, said the
change in personalities from Maliki was welcome, but would not
be enough by itself to win over Kurds. Disputes with Maliki were
political in nature, not a factor of his personality, he said.
"Our problems with Maliki were not personal. So how is
Haider al-Abadi going to form an inclusive power-sharing
government and guarantee he's not going to commit the same
mistakes Maliki was committing in the last ten years?"
He described Abadi, longtime head of parliament's financial
committee, as "one of the hawks within the Dawa party" in
Baghdad's dispute with the Kurds over their share of Iraq's oil
revenues, which led to Baghdad halting such payments in January.
The Kurds would demand from Abadi their rightful share of
the budget, a referendum over control of disputed territories
and a law, in limbo for seven years, defining the rights of
national, regional and local governments over oil resources.
"He has to do the opposite of what Maliki did. Whatever
Maliki did, if he can do the opposite," the politician said.
DISCORD AMONG SHI'ITES
Demands on Abadi will come not just from the minority Sunnis
and Kurds, but from his own fellow Shi'ites, whose fractiousness
was put on full display when Maliki refused for days to accept
the Dawa Party's decision to replace him.
Hajem Hassani, former parliament speaker and a Sunni from
the small Turkmen ethnic minority, described Abadi as a good
friend but said the new premier would first have to sort out
problems in his own party.
"He has a hard task in front of him because it isn't like he
is going to have all the power to handle the situation. He is
going to have a hard time," he said. "I hope he will have the
full support of his party. When you don't have that full
support, you'll have some tough times with your own group, let
alone with the others."
Amir al-Kinani, a lawmaker from the Sadr movement, one of
Dawa's biggest Shi'ite rivals, said Abadi needs to stand firm
against party patronage and cronyism that has destroyed popular
faith in the government.
"He should be monitoring his ministers. If there is a
minister who is suspected of corruption, the person should not
continue in his position," he said.
In his interview with Reuters in June, Abadi himself
described the rot in Iraq's governing institutions as going far
deeper than the disputes among political leaders at the top.
"Unfortunately, we would agree on the strategy but not the
details, and then we leave the procedures to committees. Those
higher up don't participate, and then it stalls. We move on to
another issue and we forget about it. And six months later we
see nothing has been done," he said in June.
"And everyone blames the other."
