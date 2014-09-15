ANKARA, Sept 15 The Turkish military is drawing up plans for a possible "buffer zone" on Turkey's southern border, where it faces a threat from Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, Turkish media quoted President Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Monday.

The government would weigh up the plans and decide whether such a move was necessary, Turkish television stations quoted Erdogan as telling reporters on his plane as he returned from an official visit to Qatar.

A presidency official confirmed he had made such remarks but did not specify where along the border the zone might be established and gave no further details. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Andrew Roche)