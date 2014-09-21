(Adds Erdogan comment, background)
By Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, Sept 21 President Tayyip Erdogan said
on Sunday no ransom was paid for the release of Turkish hostages
held by Islamic State in Iraq and that it was the result of
diplomatic and political negotiation.
Turkish intelligence agents brought 46 hostages seized by
Islamic State militants in northern Iraq back to Turkey on
Saturday after more than three months in captivity, in what
Erdogan described as a covert rescue operation.
"A material negotiation is totally out of the question ...
This is a diplomatic success," he said before leaving for the
U.N. General Assembly.
Security sources told Reuters on Saturday the hostages had
been released overnight in the town of Tel Abyad on the Syrian
side of the border with Turkey after being transferred from the
eastern Syrian city of Raqqa, Islamic State's stronghold.
Officials declined to give details of the rescue operation.
The hostages, including Turkey's consul-general, diplomats'
children and special forces soldiers, were seized from the
Turkish consulate in Mosul on June 11 during a lightning advance
by the Sunni insurgents.
Erdogan also said he had discussed a buffer zone on the
Syrian border with U.S. President Barack Obama and NATO allies
at the NATO summit earlier this month.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Janet Lawrence)