ISTANBUL, Sept 12 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu said on Friday U.S. action in Iraq, where Islamic
State fighters have seized swathes of territory, was necessary
but would not be enough on its own to bring about political
stability.
Asked in a live interview with Turkey's Kanal 24 television
if current U.S. moves were sufficient to solve the crisis,
Davutoglu said: "It is necessary, but it is not enough to
establish order, I mean to achieve political stability".
