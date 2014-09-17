(Repeats story first issued on Sept. 16)
* NATO member Turkey not signed up to military coalition
* Doubts in Ankara that U.S. strikes will be enough
* Turkey wants to see Syria's Assad out
By Jonny Hogg and Nick Tattersall
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Sept 16 When Washington takes
its bombing campaign against Islamic State fighters into Syria,
the most it can probably hope for from one of its closest allies
in the region will be grudging consent.
Turkey, a NATO member with a big U.S. airbase and long
borders with both Iraq and Syria, has made clear that it is
still unconvinced by U.S. President Barack Obama's plans to bomb
Islamic State fighters in two of its neighbours.
While Washington won backing last week for a military
coalition from 10 Arab nations - Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon
and six Gulf states including rich rivals Saudi Arabia and Qatar
- Turkey attended the talks but did not sign up.
President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu,
architects of a foreign policy which envisages Sunni Muslim
Turkey as a regional power, are reluctant to engage in action
they fear could strengthen their enemy, Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, and exacerbate sectarian tensions in Iraq.
"It's a very complicated balancing act. Turkey is trying to
satisfy its U.S. partner without extending full collaboration.
They will come under intensifying pressure but will find it very
difficult to block U.S. strategy," said Fadi Hakura, Turkey
analyst at the London-based think-tank Chatham House.
"It's a coalition of the unwilling and the apathetic. Turkey
and most Arab countries supposedly part of this coalition are
deeply sceptical of U.S. intentions in the region."
Turkey's role is likely to be limited, U.S. and Turkish
officials say, to stemming the flow of foreign fighters crossing
its borders, helping cut off Islamic State's finances and
providing humanitarian and logistical support.
There are no plans, Turkish officials have said, to allow
the U.S. airbase in the southern town of Incirlik to be used for
air strikes. Pro-government newspapers have welcomed Ankara's
reluctance, drawing parallels to 2003, when Turkey's parliament
rejected a U.S. request to use Turkish territory to invade Iraq.
LONG GAME
"Turkey has to play the long game, and right now the
strategy disclosed by the U.S. government does not give
confidence that the region will be stabilised," said Sinan
Ulgen, head of the Centre for Economics and Foreign Policy
Studies in Istanbul.
"Just hitting ISIS won't solve anything ... The recent
history of Western intervention has amply demonstrated this.
Look at where Libya stands today, at where Afghanistan stands
today, at where Iraq stands today," he said.
"Islamic State is actually a bigger threat to Turkey than to
the United States, so there is every incentive for Ankara to be
part of this coalition. But right now there is no big overlap
about its strategic direction."
When Islamic State fighters surged into northern Iraq in
June, they captured 46 Turkish hostages in the city of Mosul,
including diplomats, soldiers and children. Turkish officials
say the plight of the hostages is one reason they are reluctant
to sign on publicly to a campaign against the fighters.
But government officials make little secret that their
misgivings about U.S. action go deeper than concern for the
captives. Davutoglu said last week U.S. action alone would not
be enough to bring stability.
Some of Erdogan's critics both at home and abroad say the
Turkish leader, a moderate Sunni Islamist, has yet to accept
that movements like Islamic State are as big a threat as Assad,
a member of a Shi'ite-derived sect backed by Shi'ite Iran.
Turkey has been one of the leading backers of the opposition
to Assad in Syria's civil war, leaving it open to accusations
that it turned a blind eye to the rise of radicals among Assad's
mainly Sunni Muslim opponents, including Islamic State fighters.
It has maintained an open border policy on the Syrian
frontier, allowing refugees out and arms and foreign fighters
in, in the hope that Assad would quickly fall. With Assad
clinging to power and rebels increasingly radicalised, Erdogan's
critics say the policy backfired, creating a new threat.
Former U.S. ambassador to Turkey Francis Ricciardone told a
media call in Washington last week that Turkey, in its eagerness
to bolster Assad's opponents, had worked with groups in the past
like al Qaeda's Syrian branch al Nusra Front, which Washington
considered "beyond the pale".
CONDUIT FOR AID
Ankara rejects any suggestion that it is to blame for
Islamic State's rise, and pins responsibility firmly on Assad,
for policies that drove Syria's Sunni majority to radicalism.
"Our position is clear, we are against all forms of
radicalisation and activity which may affect the stability and
prosperity of our region," Davutoglu said on Tuesday during a
visit to Cyprus.
"Those who accuse Turkey ... must know that the main
responsibility for all these massacres in the region is the
Assad regime, which killed its people and opened the way for
radicalisation ... as well as the sectarian policies in Iraq."
While Turkey is unlikely to allow its bases to be used for
U.S. air strikes, it can still play a role in U.S. plans by
serving as a conduit for aid to other Sunni opponents of Assad,
which Washington sees as a counterforce to Islamic State.
Ankara has long called for Washington to do more to help the
"moderate" Syrian rebels. One Western diplomat said it was wise
of Washington to emphasise that role in dealings with Ankara.
"Backing the Syrian opposition is key to legitimising the
operations (in Ankara's eyes). So far the U.S. is reading this
situation very well," said the diplomat, adding Erdogan would
ultimately not want to jeopardise ties with Washington.
U.S. officials say they still have a lot to discuss with
Turkey, even if it will not lend its bases for an air campaign.
"There are several issues. One is the foreign fighters.
Their border has been quite porous. There has been improvement
but additional improvement needs to be made," said an official
travelling with Secretary of State John Kerry last week.
Another issue is cracking down on oil smuggling, which
Washington says is one way Islamic State fighters earn funds.
If bombing worsens the refugee crisis, much of that will
fall on Turkey's shoulders. Erdogan spoke this week of plans to
establish a "buffer zone" along the border, a suggestion that
Ankara plans to control future refugee flows more closely.
(Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Peter Graff)