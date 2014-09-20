ISTANBUL, Sept 20 Turkey did not pay a ransom for the 49 hostages who were freed on Saturday after being held for three months by Islamic State militants, broadcaster NTV reported, without saying how it had obtained the information.

There were no clashes with the militants during an operation to free the hostages, who included diplomats and security personnel abducted from the Turkish consulate in the Iraqi city of Mosul in June, NTV reported. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by Louise Heavens; Editing by Nick Tattersall)