WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama's administration is dispatching senior intelligence officials and Secretary of State John Kerry to brief members of Congress and staff about the Islamic State militant group in the coming weeks, congressional aides said on Thursday.

Kerry will testify to members of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee during the week of Sept. 15, an aide said.

And officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the National Counterterrorism Center will brief congressional staff on Friday, another aide said, before Congress returns on Monday from its August recess.

Some members of Congress have been contending that Obama should seek congressional authorization for airstrikes in Iraq against the Sunni militant group. However, it is not clear whether such a vote would take place or whether he needs Congress to approve the limited actions already taking place.

Lawmakers are due to leave Washington again late this month and will not return until after November's congressional elections.

Participants in Friday's classified briefing will include staff from congressional leaders' offices and the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Foreign Affairs Committee, Armed Services Committee and defense and foreign operations appropriations subcommittees.

Obama has formally informed Congress that he had authorized air strikes and humanitarian airdrops in Iraq to counter the threat from Sunni militant fighters, as he is required to do under the War Powers Act.

However, the act gives presidents authority for only temporary military action, and Obama would have to seek Congress' approval for action lasting more than 60 days.

Several lawmakers - both Republicans and Obama's fellow Democrats - have complained that the administration has failed to consult them sufficiently or present a strategy for dealing with the Islamic State.

Obama said on Wednesday that the United States plans to fight the Islamic State until it is no longer a force in the Middle East.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Lisa Shumaker)