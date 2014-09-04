(Adds further details, background.)
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 U.S. President Barack Obama's
administration is dispatching senior intelligence officials to
provide an in-depth briefing on the Islamic State militant group
to key members of Congress and staff, a congressional aide said
on Thursday.
The briefing from the Office of the Director of National
Intelligence and National Counterterrorism Center will take
place on Friday, the aide said.
Participants from Congress will include leadership and staff
of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, Foreign
Affairs Committee, Armed Services Committee and defense and
foreign operations appropriations subcommittees will take place
on Friday, the aide told Reuters.
He said additional officials would likely join the session,
which was intended to provide more detailed information to
lawmakers than previously available to them.
Obama has formally informed Congress that he had authorized
air strikes and humanitarian airdrops in Iraq to counter the
threat from Sunni militant fighters, as he is required to do
under the War Powers Act.
However, the act gives presidents authority for only
temporary military action, and Obama would have to seek
Congress' approval for action lasting more than 60 days.
Several lawmakers - both Republicans and Obama's fellow
Democrats - have complained that the administration has failed
to consult them sufficiently or present a strategy for dealing
with the Islamic State.
Obama said on Wednesday that the United States plans to
fight Islamic State until it is no longer a force in the Middle
East.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)