* Attacks wipe out Islamic State patrol threatening dam
-witnesses
* Loss of dam could have endangered capital Baghdad
* Obama says mustering NATO allies to hit Islamic State
* "We're going to shrink the territory they control" -Obama
BAGHDAD/TBILISI, Sept 7 U.S. warplanes carried
out five strikes on Islamic State insurgents menacing Iraq's
Haditha Dam on Sunday, witnesses and officials said, widening
what President Barack Obama called a campaign to curb and
ultimately defeat the jihadist movement.
Obama has branded Islamic State an acute threat to the West
as well as the Middle East and said that key NATO allies stood
ready to back Washington in action against the well-armed
sectarian force, which has seized expanses of northern Iraq and
eastern Syria and declared a border-blurring religious
caliphate.
The leader of a pro-Iraqi government paramilitary force in
western Iraq said the air strikes wiped out an Islamic State
patrol trying to attack the dam - Iraq's second biggest
hydroelectric facility that also provides millions with water.
"They (the air strikes) were very accurate. There was no
collateral damage ... If Islamic State had gained control of the
dam, many areas of Iraq would have been seriously threatened,
even (the capital) Baghdad," Sheik Ahmed Abu Risha told Reuters.
The aerial assault drove Islamic State fighters away from
the dam, according to a police intelligence officer in the vast
western province of Anbar, a hotbed of Islamist insurgency.
The U.S. military said in a statement that the strikes
destroyed four IS Humvees, four IS armed vehicles, two of which
were carrying antiaircraft artillery, an IS fighting position,
one IS command post and an IS defensive fighting position. All
aircraft left the strike areas safely, the Pentagon said.
The strikes were Washington's first reported offensive into
Anbar since it started attacks on Islamic State forces in the
north of Iraq in August.
Almost three years after U.S. troops withdrew from Iraq and
11 years after their invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, the
war on Islamic State is drawing Washington back into the middle
of Iraq's power struggles and bloody sectarian strife.
U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said the strikes on the
Sunni Muslim insurgents had been carried out at the request of
the Shi'ite Muslim-led central government in Baghdad.
"If that dam would fall into (Islamic State's) hands or if
that dam would be destroyed, the damage that would cause would
be very significant and it would put a significant, additional
and big risk into the mix in Iraq," Hagel told reporters during
a trip to Georgia's capital, Tbilisi.
OBAMA VOWS TO REPEL, DEFEAT ISLAMIC STATE
Obama said on the weekend he would explain to Americans this
week his plan to "start going on some offense" against Islamic
State. "We are going to be a part of an international coalition,
carrying out air strikes in support of work on the ground by
Iraqi troops, Kurdish troops, he said in an NBC TV interview.
"We are going to systematically degrade their capabilities.
We're going to shrink the territory that they control. And
ultimately we're going to defeat 'em."
The six-month-old battle for control of the Haditha Dam has
been a rare case of cooperation between local Sunni tribes and
the Shi'ite-led Iraqi military. The Juhayfa tribe in Haditha has
a long-standing fight with the Islamic State, which split with
its parent organization al Qaeda last year.
Anbar is complicated terrain for the Americans as they seek
to root out Islamic State, since Sunnis fighting on behalf of
the Baghdad government are the exception to the rule.
The large desert province, bordering Syria, Jordan and Saudi
Arabia, has been at war with Baghdad since last December when
then-Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki sent troops to raze an
anti-government demonstrators' camp.
That sparked a tribal revolt against Maliki whom Sunnis
accused of isolating them with indiscriminate arrests. Islamic
State fighters took advantage of the chaos to muscle in and
become the dominant force among Sunnis.
The fighting there, which has displaced 430,000 people since
January, strengthened Islamic State ahead of its lightning blitz
this summer across the north of Iraq, also threatening the
semi-autonomous, Western-backed enclave of Kurdistan.
Thriving on Maliki's sectarian-motivated alienation of
Sunnis, Islamic State committed wide-scale atrocities against
Shi'ites, Christians and other non-Sunnis this summer as the
Iraqi army imploded in the face of the insurgents' advance.
Since June, Islamic State has massacred hundreds of
soldiers outside of Saddam's hometown, Tikrit, after capturing
it, and killed a similar number of Yazidis and other religious
minorities outside of Mosul, the north's biggest city.
Obama ordered air strikes in northern Iraq last month as
Kurdish-controlled territory fell to the Islamic State and the
capital of Iraqi Kurdistan looked in endangered.
Last weekend, U.S. warplanes carried out raids farther south
in the province of Saluhuddin to break an Islamic State siege of
the Shi'ite Turkmen town of Amerli.
