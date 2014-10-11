BAGHDAD A suicide bomber detonated his explosives belt in a market north of Baghdad on Saturday, killing 11 people and wounding 21 others, medical and police officials said.

The attack took place about 28 km (17 miles) north of the capital, between the towns of Tarmiyah and Mishahda. The area has been the scene of clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State (IS) fighters, who have taken control of large sections of northern and western Iraq this year.

In other violence, four Iraqi soldiers died in a friendly-fire incident in the town of Udaim, 90 km northeast of Baghdad.

The soldiers, who had been wounded by IS fighters, were being taken to hospital when Shi'ite militia volunteers who mistook them for insurgents fired a rocket-propelled grenade at their vehicle, police and medical officials said.

