WASHINGTON, Sept 8 President Barack Obama wants
Congress to inject money into a counterterrorism fund to train
and equip partners in other countries to fight extremists, an
initiative that would be a core component of his plan to address
Islamic State fighters, the White House said on Monday.
Obama believes he currently has the authority he needs to
address the threat Islamic State poses to American citizens,
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.
But if Obama decided to expand the scope of military
operations in Iraq and Syria, he would make a determination at
that point on whether he would need additional congressional
authorization, Earnest said.
