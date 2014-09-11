WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The White House said on Thursday it would like Congress to include an authorization for arming and training the moderate Syrian opposition in a continuing resolution bill for funding the government that is expected to pass next week.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the continuing resolution would be the fastest vehicle to get the authorization and funding in place.

"The easiest way for us to get that done would be adding it to the continuing resolution," Earnest told reporters at a briefing. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Bill Trott)