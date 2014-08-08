Sailors launch aircraft from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Gulf, in this August 7, 2014 handout image released on August 8. Two F/A-18 aircraft conducted an airstrike on Friday against Islamic State artillery used against... REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Card/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama has not established a "specific end date" for U.S. military strikes in Iraq, the White House said on Friday, explaining the situation will depend on the security situation in the country.

"The president has not laid out a specific end date," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

"We're going to sort of take this approach in which those kind of decisions are evaluated regularly and are driven by the security situation on the ground as it relates to the safety and security of American personnel but also as it relates to supporting the ongoing efforts of both Kurdish security forces and Iraqi security forces," Earnest said.

