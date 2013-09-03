(Repeats story from late Monday with no change to text)
* Port, field maintenance may affect Basra Light exports
* August exports hit 2.6 mln bpd despite initial allocation
cut
* Preliminary loading data shows Sept exports at 1.8 mln bpd
By Florence Tan and Manash Goswami
SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Asian refiners are grappling
with supply uncertainty from Iraq as field and port maintenance
and inadequate infrastructure prevent one of the world's
fastest-growing exporters from providing steady shipments of
oil.
Iraqi crude buyers, most of whom are in Asia, are caught in
a bind as they cannot ignore a producer that has ramped up its
output to become OPEC's second-biggest exporter. But Iraq has
left refiners guessing about its barrels for a third straight
month, prompting many to scurry after alternative grades.
The scramble could continue this month as refiners ramp up
purchases and runs to meet winter demand for heating fuels,
further lifting premiums already at multi-month highs for spot
Middle Eastern cargoes into Asia.
Rising seasonal demand aside, refiners are also worried the
crisis over Syria could engulf the region and disrupt supplies
to markets already coping with losses from Libya.
"The overall supply situation for Gulf grades is tight this
winter," said a source with a North Asian trading firm.
"Over and above Syria, which is keeping everybody worried,
we have been having supply issues from Iraq. That is keeping the
market supported."
Abu Dhabi's Murban crude surged to its highest spot premium
in six years in mid-August as Asian refiners snapped up cargoes
amid the supply worries, while October DME Oman's premium to
Dubai swaps stayed at elevated levels of more than $2 for most
of last month.
Although U.S. punitive action against Syria for a suspected
chemical weapons attack no longer seems imminent, any military
strike would renew worries over Middle Eastern supplies.
At the same time, no end is in sight to the worst disruption
to Libya's oil industry since its 2011 civil war as armed
groups, security guards and oil workers shut down pipelines and
ports across the country.
CONFLICTING INFORMATION
Iraq's Basra Light crude gained increasing importance in
Asia over the last 18 months as buyers switched to the oil to
make up for cuts in purchases from fellow OPEC producer Iran due
to tightening Western sanctions over Tehran's nuclear programme.
But conflicting information from Iraq on crude available for
export has made it difficult for buyers to judge supplies. Asian
refiners buy Middle Eastern oil two months ahead of loading as
it takes at least a month for cargoes to reach the region.
Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) surprised
Asian buyers with a cut of 10 million barrels for initial
allocations for August, although actual shipments rose as
traders negotiated for more supplies. According to numbers
released on Sunday by the oil ministry, August exports averaged
nearly 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd), more than 10 percent
higher than those in July.
For September exports, announcements have also been mixed.
An official from Iraq's South Oil Co. said field maintenance
would cut shipments by up to 500,000 bpd, while an oil ministry
spokesman later said exports would not be affected.
According to industry sources and preliminary loading data,
September allocations were around 1.8 million bpd, but the
volume may rise as SOMO has offered more supplies.
No Asian buyers took up SOMO's offer of an additional
1-million-barrel cargo for September loading, a trader with a
Western firm said, adding that the barrels were likely to head
to the U.S. or Europe instead.
Asian buyers had already completed September purchases and
had no room to take additional crude, traders said.
Uncertainty also remains over allocations in October. Asian
buyers are doubtful that SOMO can carry out port maintenance and
upgrades without disrupting exports, and this could mean that
work at the terminal gets delayed, traders said.
This puts some Basra Light sellers in a dilemma as they can
only sell when SOMO confirms their allocation, which is usually
10 days after the close of the trading window.
October cargoes were traded during August, but Iraq's
allocation won't be known until Sept. 10.
"There were a lot of enquiries for October cargoes but we
can't sell until we get confirmation," a Basra Light seller
said.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)