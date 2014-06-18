A driver waits in a taxi for his turn to fill up his tank with diesel at a fuel station in Kolkata June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Iraq exports the bulk of its crude from southern Basra where oil flow has remained unaffected so far, but there are concerns that political instability will cause the second-largest OPEC producer to miss output targets.

More than half of Iraq's flagship Basra Light crude is exported to Asia, making the region vulnerable to supply disruptions.

China and India, alone, have lifted nearly half of the Basra Light crude exports so far this year.

Below is a table of key buyers of Basra Light crude in Asia in thousand barrels per day.

IRAQ CRUDE IMPORTS

COUNTRY Jan-April 2014 2013 2012

CHINA 604 472.2 314.0

INDIA 587.1* 561.4 473.1

TAIWAN 148.9 63.7 65.6

SOUTH 118.9* 253.2 259.7

KOREA

JAPAN 52.6 63.4 75.7

*Jan-May

Source: country data

(Reporting by Florence Tan, Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, Meeyoung Cho in SEOUL, Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO and Judy Hua in BEIJING; Editing by Ed Davies)