SINGAPORE Jan 27 Key Iraqi export crude Basra
Light have been sold at the highest premium in just over a year
on expectations of a cut in the grade's price marker, trade
sources said on Tuesday.
The grade's official selling price for March is expected to
drop by $1 per barrel in line with market changes and this
allows buyers to increase the premiums they pay on top of the
OSP.
Traders are also more bullish in a contango market as they
can store unsold oil and sell it later at higher prices.
"The fact that the contango gives sellers a backstop to
store definitely helps," a trader said.
Phillips66 sold 2 million barrels of March-loading
Basra Light at a premium of about 60 cents a barrel above its
OSP to an unknown buyer, traders said.
Petco, the trading arm of Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas
, sold 2 million barrels each to Vitol and Unipec in a
tender at premiums between 50 and 60 cents a barrel, they said.
Prior to the tender, Vitol also bought 2 million barrels of
Basra Light from Petco, traders said.
Basra Light's premium hit a high at the start of 2014 when
Petco sold a February-loading cargo at a premium of 75 cents to
its OSP to an oil major, according to Reuters data.
