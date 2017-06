LONDON Dec 29 Iraq's crude exports from the Turkish port of Ceyhan stopped on Thursday due to low production, shipping data showed.

The data showed that the Kirkuk pipeline had stopped piping oil at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) due to low production, having resumed in the evening on Wednesday.

Traders have said Kirkuk crude exports stopped several times in December. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)