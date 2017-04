LONDON, July 8 Iraqi state marketer SOMO has lowered the August official selling price for Basra Light to Asia by 40 cents a barrel to the Oman/Dubai Average minus 55 cents, a list sent by a trader showed on Tuesday.

The August Basra Light OSP to the North and South American market was kept unchanged at the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) plus $1.00 a barrel. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jane Baird)