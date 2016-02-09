(Adds detail)
* Iraq crude prices follow Saudi OSPs
* Mideast OPEC producers fight for market share in Asia
* Iran gets ready to boost exports after sanctions
DUBAI, Feb 9 Iraq has raised the March official
selling price (OSP) for Basra Light crude to Asia by $0.20 to
minus $2.60 a barrel against the average of Oman/Dubai quotes
from the previous month, the State Oil Marketing Organization
(SOMO) said.
Basra Heavy to Asia in the same month was priced at minus
$6.30 a barrel to Oman/Dubai quotes, SOMO said in an e-mailed
statement late on Monday.
Iraq's OSPs came after Saudi Arabia made relatively modest
changes to its crude prices for Asian buyer in March, in line
with expectations, by lowering the price differentials for light
grades, while raising those for heavier grades.
Saudi crude OSPs set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and
Iraqi prices, affecting more than 12 million barrels per day
(bpd) of crude bound for Asia.
Crude prices often offer a glimpse into whether Mideast OPEC
producers will continue a strategy of keeping output high and
defending market share, particularly as rival producer Iran
ramps up crude shipments into an already oversupplied market
despite low prices.
Iraq's March Basra Light OSP to the North and South American
markets was set at the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) minus $0.55
a barrel, up from the previous month, and the price of Kirkuk to
the United States increased to ASCI plus $0.70 a barrel.
For Europe, the March OSP for Basra Light rose by $0.10 to
dated Brent minus $4.95 a barrel and the March Kirkuk OSP rose
to minus $4.50.
The following table shows the latest OSPs (prices for
previous month in brackets):
Americas Europe Far East
(ASCI) (Dated Brent) (Oman/Dubai)
Basra Light -0.55 (-0.95) -4.95 (-5.05) -2.60
(-2.80)
Kirkuk +0.70 (+0.20) -4.50 (-4.65) N/A (N/A)
Basra Heavy -5.65 (-6.40) -9.60 (-10.40) -6.30
(-7.30)
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal)