* Cabinet says stops plans to redenominate dinar "until
further notice"
* Iraq has over 30 trillion Iraqi dinars in circulation
* Plan to trim zeros not seen as a priority
By Aseel Kami
BAGHDAD, April 12 Iraq has decided to hold off
on a plan to knock three zeros off the nominal value of bank
notes of its currency because it does not believe the economic
climate is suitable, the cabinet secretary said on Thursday.
The central bank said last August it planned to redenominate
the Iraqi dinar to simplify financial transactions in an economy
that is still heavily centralised and dominated by oil, and
where deals are often carried out in cash.
The proposal to restructure the dinar to bring more
liquidity into the market has been awaiting parliamentary
approval since last year.
On Thursday, a statement on the website of the cabinet
secretary said the cabinet had decided to halt all procedures
relating to the redenomination of the dinar "until further
notice".
"The economic committee discussed this issue and so did
cabinet ... There is a possibility that it could cause some
problems in the economic situation. Besides that, this operation
is so big that cabinet sees circumstances are not right to
control this," cabinet secretary Ali al-Alaq told Reuters.
Iraq is slowly getting back on its feet after years of war
and sanctions. Oil accounts for 95 percent of government
revenues and the country's banking system is still highly
underdeveloped.
HUGE PROCESS
The central bank has kept the dinar fixed at 1,170 dinars to
the dollar in its daily auction but it recently moved to revalue
the dinar slightly to 1,166 dinars after demand for the U.S.
currency soared.
The central bank said it also had to tighten regulations
over who can participate in the auctions as Iraqi traders sought
to snap up dollars for resale in neighbouring Syria and Iran,
both under Western economic sanctions.
Sales of dollars in currency auctions held by Iraq's central
bank rose as high as $400 million on some days in December from
a previous average of $150 million, according to central bank
data.
"We have more than 30 trillion dinars in circulation. To
withdraw this amount from the market and then to examine them
and to dispose of them is a huge process. Even the technical and
the monetary capabilities to control a process like this, we
consider as insufficient and it is not seen as a priority
currently," Alaq said.
The central bank says Iraq's large foreign reserves, which
have risen to a record $60 billion on the back of high oil
prices, will shield it from any damage to its financial system
on the national level.