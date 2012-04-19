* Problems with security, politics, laws unresolved
* But rise in oil output to boost growth, state finances
* Foreign commercial activity in country increasing
* Investment spreads beyond oil sector and geographically
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, April 18 When Dubai-based property
developer Range Hospitality decided to build a $175 million
hotel and residential complex in Iraq's holy city of Karbala, it
ran into a common difficulty for investors in the country:
raising finance.
It solved the problem by pre-selling some of the rooms on a
time-sharing basis to pilgrims, tour operators and other
investors, the company says. Construction is underway and the
complex is due to be completed by the end of 2013.
"Having been in Iraq since 2009, we have seen the landscape
change dramatically," said Munaf Ali, Range Hospitality's chief
executive. The political outlook has become more stable, he
said, while "security and infrastructure can be seen to improve
on a daily basis."
Nine years after the United States invaded Iraq to topple
Saddam Hussein, there are signs that foreign investment in the
country is finally building momentum.
Big obstacles remain. Although violence has declined since
the height of sectarian fighting in 2006 and 2007, bombings and
shootings, many by al Qaeda's Iraq wing and allied Sunni Muslim
insurgent groups, still occur almost daily.
Distracted by internal disputes, Prime Minister Nouri
al-Maliki's government has largely failed to push through legal
reforms that would clarify property rights and strengthen
contract enforcement, businessmen complain. The central
government is locked in feuds with the autonomous Kurdish region
over oil, land and power.
But projects such as the Karbala hotel suggest Iraq may be
reaching a critical point where foreign investors feel the
country's rapid economic growth and potential are outweighing
the risks - across the economy, not just in the oil sector.
"There's a tremendous imbalance between the potential wealth
of Iraq and its current situation in terms of both consumer
goods and infrastructure," said Farouk Soussa, Middle East chief
economist at U.S. bank Citi.
"When it happens, the catch-up will be immense. A lot of
people are positioning themselves for this."
<-------------------------------------------------------
Projected Iraq oil exports and fiscal position:
FACTBOX on political risks in Iraq:
------------------------------------------------------->
OIL POTENTIAL
The potential of Iraq's oil wealth means some foreign
investors are willing to accept a lot more risk than they would
in less well-endowed countries.
Iraq said last month that its oil output had risen above 3
million barrels per day (bpd) for the first time in more than
three decades. It aims to double output over the next three
years and has a long-term goal of 12 million bpd; the target may
well be over-optimistic, but Iraq is still expected to be the
world's biggest source of new oil supplies in the next few
years.
This looks set to produce economic growth rates during the
rest of this decade that would be inconceivable for most states,
even if Iraq does not fix its political and legal flaws.
Gross domestic product growth averaged 3.6 percent in the
six years through 2010. It hit 9.6 percent last year, the
International Monetary Fund estimates, predicting average growth
will top 10 percent in the five years through 2016.
That is likely to improve Iraq's state finances
dramatically, allowing it to offer bigger economic
reconstruction contracts to local and foreign investors. The IMF
expects annual oil exports to almost double to $139 billion by
2016, converting last year's estimated budget deficit of 8.7
percent of GDP to a surplus of 18 percent four years from now.
"Iraq could become one of the world's wealthy sovereigns,"
Citi said in a report which it presented to potential Chinese
investors in the region. It predicted Iraq's net government
assets, now almost $50 billion in the red, would be nearly $100
billion in the black by 2020.
Such projections depend on Iraq's political stability.
Sherif Salem, portfolio manager at Abu Dhabi's Invest AD, which
runs one of the few foreign equities funds in Iraq's stock
market, says he is looking beyond "short-term political
volatility" at a time horizon four to six years from now.
The fund's performance since its launch in October 2010
mirrors the highs and lows of Iraq's political development. By
last July the fund had made a 26 percent gain since launch
during a bull market triggered by Maliki's success in forming a
coalition government.
But the fund closed last year with only a 15 percent gain as
security worries increased with the withdrawal of U.S. troops.
Its gains since launch have now dwindled to about 6 percent, as
Iraqi authorities seek the arrest of Vice President Tareq
al-Hashemi, a senior Sunni politician in a government led by
Shi'ite Muslims, over charges that he ran death squads. The
warrant for Hashemi has fuelled political tensions that threaten
to upset the country's fragile sectarian balance.
"There's a lot of intention - when we meet with investors,
they're very excited about the potential," Salem said of raising
money for his $20 million fund. "But the final step of putting
the money in can take a bit of time, because they need to get
totally comfortable with the idea of investing in Iraq."
INVESTMENT BEYOND BAGHDAD
In the broad economy, however, foreign investment is rising.
Dunia Frontier Consultants, a Dubai- and Washington-based
consultancy which specialises in Iraq, estimates the value of
foreign commercial activity - announcements of new investments,
service contracts and other deals, excluding trade - hit $55.7
billion last year, involving 276 companies from 45 countries.
In the five years after the U.S. invasion, the amount
fluctuated below $7 billion annually, before starting to rise in
2008 as political violence began to ease. Dunia predicts a
further rise of 30-40 percent this year, after which it thinks
expansion will slow, coming into line with Iraq's GDP growth.
Such figures need to be taken with a large grain of salt, as
the vagaries of Iraq's legal system, difficulties in arranging
financing and security, and uncertain supplies of electricity
and other services mean some deals are suspended or cancelled.
"A lot of the projects don't get completed. The contract is
signed, the amount is announced, and then the investors find out
that the situation is more complicated than they thought," said
Hassan Aldahan, chairman of Bain AlNahrain Investment Co, an
Iraqi investment firm which advises local and foreign clients.
Nevertheless, Aldahan and other businessmen agree the trend
is towards increasing investment. The Dunia data shows a growing
share of foreign activity in areas other than Baghdad and the
business-friendly Kurdish region.
Several foreign banks have acquired stakes in local banks,
including British-based HSBC in Dar Es Salaam Bank, and
Lebanese banks Fransabank, Banque Libano-Francaise and Lebanon &
Gulf Bank, as well as Turkey's Isbank, are due to
start operating in the country by June, said Abdul-Aziz Hassoun,
executive director of the Iraqi Private Banks League.
U.S. companies are also stepping up business in Iraq. Partly
because of security concerns, U.S. firms did little business in
the years after the invasion beyond oil and gas deals, but their
share of foreign commercial activity hit 12.4 percent last year,
second only to South Korea with 21.5 percent, according to
Dunia.
About a quarter of foreign deals in 2011 were in residential
real estate, with over a fifth in oil and gas, a similar amount
in electricity generation and 8 percent in water and sanitation,
showing how the primitive state of Iraq's infrastructure is a
business opportunity as well as an obstacle for investors.
Iraq's integration into the region's air travel network also
indicates rising business interest. In the last few months
carriers including Qatar Airways, T u rkish Airlines
and flydubai have launched flights to Iraq or announced plans to
expand operations there.
Soussa at Citi said Iraqi politics could gradually become
more stable over coming years as oil wealth trickled down to
more of the population. Meanwhile, the growth of the oil
industry would sustain demand for peripheral industries
including housing, electricity and transport.
Iraqi executive Aldahan said that prospect would keep
foreign investors interested in Iraq, despite the obstacles.
"At the end of the day, the demand is there and the role of
businessmen is to satisfy it. They will find a way," he said.