BAGHDAD May 19 Prime Minister Nouri Maliki won
the largest share of Iraqi parliamentary seats in last month's
national elections, according to preliminary results released on
Monday.
The results dealt a blow to Shi'ite, Sunni and Kurdish
rivals seeking to prevent him serving a third term.
Maliki won at least 93 seats, far more than his two main
Shi'ite rivals, the movement of Muqtada Sadr and the Islamic
Supreme Council of Iraq, who won a combined 57 seats, according
Iraq's electoral commission.
