BAGHDAD Nov 17 Iraq has finalised a $1.08 billion contract with China's CMEC to build a 1,260-megawatt thermal power plant, a senior electricity ministry official said on Thursday.

"The signing will take place next week or the week after," Laith al-Mamury, the head of investments and contracts at the ministry, said at a ceremony in Baghdad.

At the ceremony, Iraq signed an $85 million contract with South Korea's LS Industrial Systems to install 35 power distribution substations.

Iraq is trying to ramp up electricity production as it rebuilds after years of war and international sanctions.

Intermittent power is one of Iraqis' chief complaints. Demand far exceeds supply.

China National Machinery & Equipment Import & Export Corporation (CMEC) will build the thermal plant, with two power units each providing 630 MW, in Salahuddin province north of Baghdad.

Mamury also said the ministry had signed a $1.044 billion contract recently with STX Heavy Industries, a unit of South Korea's STX Group, to build diesel power stations with a total capacity of 900 MW in three provinces.

The units are scheduled to be completed in July 2012. (Reporting by Aseel Kami; Writing by Jim Loney)