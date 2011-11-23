BAGHDAD Nov 23 Iraq signed a $349 million
contract with Greek power plant builder Metka on
Wednesday for a gas-fired, 1,250-megawatt power plant in
southern Iraq.
The plant, to be built in southern Basra province, includes
10 gas units of 125 megawatts each. The units were purchased
from General Electric in a contract signed in 2008.
Deputy Electricity Minister Salam Qazaz said the ministry
plans to add 22,000 megawatts of production capacity across Iraq
over the next three years.
"Twenty-two thousand megawatts means to rebuild Iraq. It is
three times what exists now," Qazaz said.
Iraq is trying to ramp up power production as it rebuilds
after years of war and international sanctions. Intermittent
power is a chief complaint of Iraqis and demand far exceeds
supply.
Iraq signed contracts worth $396 million with South Korea's
Hyundai Engineering to build two power plants on Tuesday.
It finalised a $1.08 billion contract with China's CMEC last
week to build a 1,260-megawatt thermal power plant.
