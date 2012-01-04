BAGHDAD Jan 4 Iraq has delayed its 4th
energy bidding round to April 11-12, when 12 new gas and oil
exploration blocks will be auctioned to international energy
firms, a senior oil ministry official said on Wednesday.
The auction had been scheduled for March 7-8.
"We have decided to push back the bidding process in order
to give companies more time to consider the final contract model
and also in response to requests by many firms to postpone the
auction," Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi, director of the oil ministry's
contracts and licensing directorate, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Jim Loney)