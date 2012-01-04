BAGHDAD Jan 4 Iraq has delayed its 4th energy bidding round to April 11-12, when 12 new gas and oil exploration blocks will be auctioned to international energy firms, a senior oil ministry official said on Wednesday.

The auction had been scheduled for March 7-8.

"We have decided to push back the bidding process in order to give companies more time to consider the final contract model and also in response to requests by many firms to postpone the auction," Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi, director of the oil ministry's contracts and licensing directorate, told Reuters. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Jim Loney)