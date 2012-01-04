* Energy companies ask for more time to study contract
* 37 international firms bought data package
(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Jan 4 Iraq has delayed its 4th
energy bidding round to April 11-12, when 12 new gas and oil
exploration blocks will be auctioned to international energy
firms, a senior oil ministry official said on Wednesday.
The auction had been scheduled for March 7-8.
"We have decided to push back the bidding process in order
to give companies more time to consider the (proposed) final
contract model and also in response to requests by many firms to
postpone the auction," Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi, director of the
oil ministry contracts and licensing directorate, told Reuters.
Iraq has qualified 46 energy companies to participate in the
auction, which is expected to add 29 trillion cubic feet of gas
and 10 billion barrels of oil to Iraqi reserves.
Ameedi said 37 energy companies bought a data package with
the initial tender protocols during a roadshow held in Amman in
September. The final model contract will be issued in March.
"After discussing the contract terms with interested firms
in Amman, the oil ministry has made further amendments and
changes to the model contract and the companies need time to
study the changes," Ameedi said.
The fourth bid round will help Iraq maintain and increase
reserves to offset expected depletion and could strengthen its
case among its OPEC peers to set an export quota for Baghdad.
Iraq sits on the world's fourth-largest oil reserves. Its
estimated gas reserves of 112 trillion cubic feet are the
world's 10th largest, according to U.S. Department of Energy
data.
Iraq signed contracts with oil majors to develop its
dilapidated oilfields after two bidding rounds in 2009, and held
an auction for gas fields in 2010. Officials have said they
believe future auctions should focus on the nation's largely
untapped gas resources.
(Editing by Jim Loney)