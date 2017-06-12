UPDATE 8-Oil bounces off 10-month lows; crude glut still weighs
* Crude down about 20 pct since peaking in late Feb (Updates to settlement, changes prices, adds quotes)
BAGHDAD, June 12 * Iraq's Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi says oil ministry companies must work on becoming profitable by the end of 2017. * Luaibi encourages oil ministry companies to sign joint venture agreements with international companies to boost earnings. * Luaibi comments carried in oil ministry statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Jason Neely)
* MbS ascension to Crown Prince ends talk of rivalry with MbN