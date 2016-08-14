BAGHDAD Aug 14 Iraq started operating a new
natural gas processing plant for oil fields in the southeastern
region on Sunday as part of a plan to use gas that was
previously flared to generate electricity, the oil ministry said
in a statement.
The plant located in Misan province, on the border with
Iran, will process gas associated with crude pumped at the Fakka
and Bazargan fields, it said.
All Misan fields to be brought on stream in the future will
be connected to the plant.
OPEC's second largest oil producer after Saudi Arabia, Iraq
flares about 70 percent of its gas output, according to the
Basrah Gas Company which the nation set up in partnership with
Shell and Mitsubishi.
Basrah Gas this year also started exporting cargoes of gas
condensates and liquefied petroleum gas processed from fields in
the Basrah region.
Thirteen years after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled
Saddam Hussein, the country still suffers from an acute
electricity shortage as it lacks power stations and gas supply.
(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)