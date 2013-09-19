By Ziad al-Sanjary
| MOSUL, Iraq, Sept 19
MOSUL, Iraq, Sept 19 The local authority in an
Iraqi province handed its governor power to sign deals with
foreign oil firms independently of the central government, which
rejected the move as unconstitutional.
The provincial council of Nineveh, a predominantly Sunni
Muslim governorate in Iraq's northwest, is following the example
of the autonomous Kurdistan region, which has pursued an
increasingly independent energy policy in recent years.
Iraq's Shi'ite-led government claims sole authority over the
exploration and export of the country's vast hydrocarbon
resources, but Kurdistan and other provinces says the
constitution allows decision-making to be decentralised.
"Taking the constitution as a starting point, we are in the
process of setting laws and regulations to organise the work of
oil companies to invest in Nineveh province," governor Atheel
Nujaifi told Reuters.
The disagreement is rooted in divergent readings of the
federal constitution, which was drawn up following the U.S.-led
invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Nujaifi confirmed that several oil companies, including
majors, had already contacted Nineveh to discuss investment
opportunities, but said no concrete negotiations were under way.
Baghdad rejected the provincial council vote.
"The government will not tolerate such a decision, whether
from Nineveh or any other province. Iraq's energy resources are
a red line and we advise Nineveh council not to cross it," said
a senior government official on condition of anonymity.
"All options are open for the government to contest this
decision, including taking it to the federal court to nullify it
for breaching the constitution".
"COORDINATE AND COOPERATE"
Nineveh's move could strengthen Kurdistan's position in its
long-running dispute with Baghdad.
Nineveh local government has also decided to "coordinate and
cooperate" with Kurdistan in managing joint exploration blocks
and oilfields to ensure maximum benefit for both sides.
ExxonMobil, the world's largest publicly traded energy
company, infuriated Iraq by signing production sharing contracts
with Kurdistan for the exploration and development of six blocks
in 2011.
Two of those blocks are in areas where Nineveh and Kurdistan
both claim jurisdiction.
Nineveh council last year rejected a call by Iraqi Prime
Minister Nuri al-Maliki to sack Nujaifi over his initiative to
start talks with ExxonMobil about operations in blocks inside
the province.
Maliki has been at loggerheads with the governor on several
fronts in recent years, including Nujaifi's support for protests
by Iraq's Sunni minority against the Shi'ite-led government.
Those who backed Nineveh's move accused Baghdad of focusing
on developing energy resources in Iraq's mainly Shi'ite south.
"We can't tolerate more neglect by central government, which
has done nothing to improve energy resources in the province, so
we simply decided to take on the job," said provincial
councillor Hussam Abbar.
Council members who voted against the decision warned it
could potentially lead to the break-up of Iraq.
"This decision is detrimental to Iraq's unity and sends a
wrong message to other provinces to break away from the central
authority," said Dildar Zebari. "Oil should be a factor of unity
and not disintegration".
(Additional reporting and writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by
Isabel Coles and David Cowell)