BAGHDAD, July 11 Royal Dutch Shell
plans to start pumping gas from its gas joint venture in
southern Iraq in the next three weeks at 60 million cubic feet
per day, Iraq said on Wednesday.
Shell and Mitsubishi Corporation signed a $17
billion deal with Iraq last November to capture flared gas at
the country's southern oilfields, which burn off more than 700
million cubic feet of gas per day.
Hans Nijkamp, Shell vice-president and head of the company's
Iraq projects, told Iraq Deputy Prime Minister for Energy
Hussain al-Shahristani that output would be increased by a
further 40 million cubic feet a day several weeks after pumping
starts, a statement from Shahristani's office said.
Officials have said that the project will handle 2 billion
cubic feet per day by 2017.
The gas will be used as feedstock for the petrochemical
industry and should also help to boost power in Iraq, which has
a chronic electricity shortage, officials say.