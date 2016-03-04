(Changes middle of year to end of year in para 7)
By Aref Mohammed
BAGHDAD, March 4 Iraq will pay foreign oil
companies about $2 billion in remaining arrears for 2015 this
April and expects to reach an agreement over contracts by
half-way through the year, the deputy oil minister said.
International firms such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell
, ExxonMobil, Eni and Lukoil
operate in the southern oilfields under service contracts,
whereby they are paid a fixed dollar fee for additional volumes
produced.
Those agreements have put Baghdad's coffers under immense
strain as government revenues plunge due to slumping oil prices
and Iraq is in talks with foreign companies to link the fees
they receive for developing its fields to crude prices.
"The new amended agreement will help to prevent inflating
production costs and getting Iraq in debt," Fayadh al-Nema who
is in charge of upstream operations told Reuters in an interview
in the southern oil city of Basra.
Nema said one way of reducing companies' costs was to hand
drilling operations over to Iraq's state-run drilling firm, or
to replace foreign workers with locals.
Iraq's output rise in 2016 will be "very modest", Nema
forecast, due to the shrinking investment budgets of foreign
contractors, which are affected by the drop in oil prices.
Nema said a deal with PetroChina, ExxonMobil and
other energy companies could be reached by the end of the year
over investing in a project to boost output from its smaller
southern oilfields.
The multi-billion dollar "Integrated South Project" consists
of building oil pipelines, storage facilities and a seawater
supply project to inject water from the Gulf to maintain
pressure and enhance oil recovery.
Investing companies will help raise production from the
Artawi and Nahr Bin Umar oilfields and build energy
infrastructure. Revenues from rising output from the two
oilfields will be used to repay investors, Nema said.
Nema also said Iraq was working with BP to upgrade an old
water injection facility in Garmat Ali, north of Basra, to
provide oilfields of Rumaila and Zubair with water needed to
boost output.
The project is currently pumping more than 1 million barrels
of water per day, with plans to increase output to 3 million.
Iraq is in talks with foreign engineering companies to build
a new onshore oil port to expand the country's export capacity.
The new port will have an export capacity of 2.5 million barrels
per day.
"We have picked the ideal location for the new oil port that
will ensure we have all the flexibility needed in shipping
additional oil," Nema said.
