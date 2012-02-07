BASRA, Iraq Feb 7 Iraq's Majnoon oilfield, operated with Shell, is expected to reach 175,000 barrels per day (bpd) production by August this year from current output of 54,000 bpd, Mehdi Badi, head of the joint management committee for the field, told Reuters on Tuesday.

He said investment so far in the field was probably less than $500 million, but could reach beyond $25 billion by the time the long-term Majnoon project is completed.