* Majnoon seen at 175,000 bpd by year end
* Field is one of major projects in Iraq's south
* Iraqi officials more optimistic on targets
By Peg Mackey
MAJNOON, Iraq, Feb 7 Iraq's Majnoon
oilfield, operated with Royal Dutch Shell, should be ready to
produce 175,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of 2012, an
output level that triggers cost recovery and service fee
payments, a senior company official said on Tuesday.
The 12.6 billion barrels Majnoon is one of the major fields
alongside Rumaila, West Qurna Phase One and Zubair that the
OPEC-member is developing with foreign companies in the south as
it recovers from years of war and sanctions.
"I would be happy if I have most of the facilities ready and
constructed by the end of this year. We are working very hard to
do that," Ole Myklestad, Shell's manager at Majnoon, told
Reuters at the site.
Iraqi officials say the field could reach that output from
current production of around 54,000 bpd by August, depending on
pipeline infrastructure, completed wells and also visa delays
for foreign contractors.
Myklestad said operations to remove thousands of old
landmines and explosives left during the Iran-Iraq war had
required more effort than originally envisaged.
Shell has spent $30 million on mine clearance so far and
planned another $20 million this year, he said.
He said Shell had spent around $1 billion since taking over
the field in 2010, and planned to invest another $1 billion in
2012. Total spending over the life of the 20-year project would
be around $50 billion.
Shell and minority partner Petronas of Malaysia,
are targetting production of 1.8 million bpd by 2017.
Offering a more optimistic outlook, Mehdi Badi, head of the
joint management committee for the field, told Reuters the
project could reach 175,000 bpd by the end of August.
"This definitely depends on how many wells are drilled and
completed and the availability of interior pipelines and export
pipelines," Mehdi said, speaking at the inauguration of a new
jetty at Majnoon.
Three rigs are working at Majnoon, which hit as high as
90,000 bpd output in December 2010. Work on a de-gassing station
has temporarily reduced production, Badi said.
Production at the field was around 45,000 bpd when Shell
took it over in 2010. Shell and Malaysia's Petronas won rights
to develop the 12.6 billion barrel field at a 2009 auction.